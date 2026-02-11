Aadhaar Linking Delays Leave Over 73,000 Odisha Farmers Without PM-KISAN Support

Advertisement

A significant number of farmers in Odisha are yet to receive benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme because their bank accounts are not properly linked to Aadhaar, according to data disclosed in Parliament. The delay in completing the mandatory Aadhaar seeding process has blocked payments to eligible beneficiaries under the central government’s flagship income support programme.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ramnath Thakur informed the Lok Sabha that 73,532 farmers in Odisha are currently hampered by incomplete Aadhaar–bank account linkage, meaning they have not been able to receive PM-KISAN instalments. Nationwide, more than 30 million farmers face similar issues due to the backlog in linking Aadhaar numbers with their accounts for direct benefit transfers (DBT).

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, entitles small and marginal farmers to ₹6,000 per year in financial support, paid in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The DBT mechanism is designed to ensure transparency and efficient delivery of funds, but this depends on accurate Aadhaar seeding for each account.

Officials have acknowledged that the absence of Aadhaar linkage automatically halts payments, as the DBT system cannot disburse funds to unlinked accounts. Mr Thakur emphasised that all payments under PM-KISAN are processed only through accounts with completed Aadhaar seeding, underscoring its necessity for receiving benefits.

To tackle the problem, the Agriculture Ministry is coordinating with state governments, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to accelerate Aadhaar linking drives. Farmers whose accounts remain unlinked are being notified by SMS and encouraged to complete the process soon so they can avail the scheme’s benefits.

The coverage gap highlights persistent challenges in digital inclusion for welfare programmes, particularly in rural areas where technical awareness and access may lag. As government agencies push to close this gap, stakeholders say ensuring full Aadhaar seeding for all eligible farmers is critical to achieving the scheme’s objectives without leaving beneficiaries behind.