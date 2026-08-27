A Month Under Tarpaulins: The Heart-Wrenching Ordeal of Odisha’s Flood Victims, Watch

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Jajpur: For nearly a month, hundreds of flood-affected families in Dasarathpur block of Odisha’s Jajpur district have been living under tarpaulins on river embankments, unable to return to their homes.

Scorching heat during the day, the threat of snakes and other reptiles at night, and the constant fear of rain have made life extremely difficult for the displaced families. Many are spending their nights hungry and without adequate shelter while caring for young children.

Rows of makeshift tarpaulin shelters have come up along the river embankment near the Dobavil Patana breach in Tarpada panchayat. Floodwaters have submerged roads and entered several villages, while strong currents continue to pose a threat to residents.

The area has been hit by floods repeatedly. The arrival of the sixth flood in the Baitarani River has once again left large parts of Dasarathpur waterlogged. Some displaced families are staying on embankments, others have taken shelter in neighbours’ homes, while some are living in relief shelters.

The crisis has affected not only people but also their livestock. Acres of farmland have been submerged, destroying crops and leaving farmers worried about how and when they will restart cultivation.

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According to local reports, 62 villages across 19 gram panchayats in Dasarathpur block have been affected by the floods, while more than 4.5 lakh people across Jajpur district have been displaced. Although the administration is providing cooked food to affected residents, locals complain that the assistance is far from sufficient to meet the needs of all the displaced families.

For the flood victims, one question follows another: When will the water recede? When will they be able to return home? When can farming resume? And when will their lives finally return to normal?

For now, they remain stranded, waiting for the floodwaters to disappear and for life to begin again.

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