Garlic is versatile; it is an essential component in many or most dishes and has a truly unique flavour. At the same time it is beneficial for health too. Consumption of Garlic can lower your Cholesterol, Reduce risk of Heart ailments, make your bones strong. While it is good for cold and flu, it helps in improving of memory and glowing to your skin. And the best way to consume garlic is by eating raw garlic on an empty stomach as it contains Allicin, which is ideal for good health. This component gets diluted when cooked.

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of Garlic:

Good for acne

Struggling with acne? Garlic will help you get rid of it and make you happy. Since Garlic has allicin, and allicin has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antiseptic properties, it helps to kill the bacteria that cause acne.

Mince 2 fresh garlic cloves and then mix 1 tablespoon of tap or rose water to it. Now, apply the mixture on the affected areas, leave it for a few minutes, and rinse with water.

And gently let it dry. Garlic will help to increase the growth and longevity of skin cells and make your skin super.

Garlic for Colds and Flu

Some garlic cloves a day can keep cold and flu away. Garlic is an antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal agent. It helps to resist or destroy viruses and other microorganisms inside our body. Usually, we get caught by cold and flu because virus spread through droplets in the air, especially, when a sick person coughs, sneezes or talks. Garlic helps by boosting the immune system by fighting against those viruses. So, try adding more garlic to your meals when you feel get caught by cold or flu.

Garlic reduces risk of Heart Disease

The allicin present in Garlic turns into several compounds. A latest Study says that that allicin and other natural compounds present in garlic relax blood vessels and have anti-inflammatory effects, which may lower blood pressure and benefit heart health.

This is because, those compounds lowers cholesterol and blood pressure. It is also great at reducing your risk of heart disease by relaxing hardened blood vessels and preventing platelet aggregation.

Also, garlic in your daily meal is a very good option.

Garlic Improves Memory

Garlic is associated with multiple health benefits. It promotes brain health too; this is because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This antioxidant present in garlic helps protecting against brain damage and keeps your brain functions better as you age. It works by increasing your brain’s blood circulation. Thus, consuming garlic will help you to improve your memory.

Cure heavy metal toxicity

The common symptoms caused by heavy metal poisoning in body include: diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, shortness of breath etc. Heavy metal intoxity in body may occur as a result of industrial exposure, air or water pollution, foods, medicines, inappropriately coated, or the ingestion of lead-based paints.

The rich elements of sulphur compounds in garlic have been shown to protect against organ damage from heavy metal toxicity.