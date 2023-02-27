75 year old Rupali Jakka from Odisha’s Rayagada admired for social work

Rayagada: Social worker Rupali Jakka from Halua village in Sadar block of Rayagada district in Odisha is a popular name in the whole block.

The 75 year old woman recently got recognised by the Chief Minister of Odisha who tweeted about her to admire her social work. She has proved that age is just a number for her.

At an age when she should expect others to serve her, she is working for others and hence she has been regarded as a respectable figure in the local area.

Rupali is an old woman from a remote pocket. She has not attended academic classes. Yet, her work has earned recognition for her. She is a widow. Her husband died long back. The lady lives along with her daughter. She has taken social work as her goal of life.

The old woman had been issued with an Indira Awas Yojana 24 years back. Now it is in a wretched condition. Though she lives in a poor house, she works for others to solve problems in Voter card, Aadhar Card, Old age pension, widow pension etc. At times she walks for miles for social work. She often visits Rayagada block office and Halua panchayat office for work of general people in distress.

She had been elected as the Ward member of Halua panchayat twice in the year 1999. Recently, she was honoured during the Chaiti Mahotsav in Rayagada for social work. For her social work she has become an inspiration for others.