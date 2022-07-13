In most homes, apple cider vinegar is a staple ingredient. It offers a wide range of amazing health and hygienic benefits. It can be used for a wide range of additional tasks in cooking, cleaning, and beauty. Among them are cleaning, washing hair, storing food, and enhancing skin health.

Apple juice makes up the majority of apple cider vinegar, but when yeast is added, the sugar in the juice turns into alcohol. The technical word for this process is fermentation. Alcohol is converted by bacteria to acetic acid. Because of this, the vinegar has a strong scent and sour flavor.

Here are 7 surprising uses of Apple Cider Vinegar:

To help control blood sugar: Consuming apple cider vinegar is believed to have helped diabetics manage their blood sugar levels. Some studies suggest that drinking apple cider after a meal heavy in carbohydrates can boost insulin sensitivity by up to 34% and reduce blood sugar levels.

To cure a sore throat: Apple cider vinegar gargles are a common at-home treatment for sore throats. The antibacterial qualities of apple cider are thought to help treat bacteria that could be the source of a sore throat.

As a hair rinse: When used as a hair rinse, apple cider vinegar is said to remove dandruff, untangle hair, and make hair shine. After mixing one part apple cider vinegar with one part water, pour the vinegar over your hair. Allow it to sit for a while before cleaning it.

To treat acne: Applying diluted apple cider vinegar to acne and pimples is advised as a treatment for the condition.

However, because it is so acidic, undiluted apple cider vinegar shouldn’t be applied to the skin as it could cause burns.

As a natural deodorant: It is said that using apple cider to wipe your underarms will function as a substitute for commercial deodorants. Its strong scent is believed to eliminate body odor.

As a mouthwash: The use of apple cider vinegar as a mouthwash substitute is frequently recommended. Its antibacterial qualities might help in treating bad breath. The acidity of apple cider vinegar could harm your teeth, so if you try using it as mouthwash, be sure to dilute it well with water.

To help lose weight: In order to lose weight, apple cider vinegar is occasionally advised. According to several studies, if you want to lose weight and reduce belly fat, drinking apple cider vinegar may help you eat fewer calories.

