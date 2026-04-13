7 mysterious facts about Puri’s Srimandira that defy modern science

Advertisement

Puri: When the name of Lord Jagannath is mentioned, not only Odias but also millions of people worldwide are overwhelmed with emotions. Lord Jagannath has been an integral part of Odisha’s culture, devotion, and life for a long time.

As devotees step into the temple, they bow down in devotion, and a stream of devotion flows through their minds. The name of the Lord evoke a sense of novelty every time devotees hear them.

Many mysterious facts have been said about Srimandira, the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha. These amazing and mysterious facts about the temple have baffled modern science. Here are a few of them.

Advertisement

Over two million devotees receive prasad at the temple every year, and there’s never a shortage of food. The kitchen uses earthen pots to prepare food, and what’s astonishing is that every day, after the ‘Pahada’, all the food is automatically cleared from the storehouse, making way for sixty pauti of Mahaprasad to be cooked the next day.

The temple’s proximity to the sea, known as Mahodadhi, is striking. While the sound of the roaring sea is audible outside, it’s eerily silent inside the temple – a phenomenon that scientists have yet to explain.

Another unique feature of the temple is that no bird has ever been seen sitting on it, which is considered supernatural. It’s believed that if a bird is seen flying or sitting on the temple, it may signal impending danger.

The Patita Pabana flag, which always flies opposite to the wind direction, holds a strange secret. The flag is changed daily, and failure to do so is believed to result in the temple being closed for 18 years.

Despite the sunlight, the temple’s shadow is never visible.

The Nila Chakra atop the temple can be seen straight from any angle.

The hair of the Venkateswara idol is said to be real and has a unique shine. The idol’s back feels soft to the touch.

These are just a few of the many supernatural properties of Lord Jagannath and the temple that defy explanation.

Also read: SJTA asks ISKCON to follow scriptural dates to observe festivals of Lord Jagannath