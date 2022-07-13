7 incredible health benefits of berries

Berries are nature’s candy simply by looking at them. Berries are regarded as a beneficial component of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle for both chronic illness treatment and prevention. A delicious flavour will immediately fill your tongue after you eat a handful of berries. They taste just as fantastic for dessert as they do for breakfast.

Besides, researches also find that berries provide a variety of health benefits, including enhancing cognitive function, decreasing blood pressure, and assisting in the prevention of cancer.

Here are seven amazing benefits of having berries:

1. Anthocyanidins in berries help you stay mentally sharp:

According to a study that was published in the Annals of Neurology, women who had roughly two servings of strawberries or one serving of blueberries per week showed less mental impairment over time than their counterparts who did not consume these nutrition powerhouses.

2. Berries Are Great Options for prevention of Diabetes:

Berries are sweet, but not the kind of sweet that brings out diabetes. People with diabetes can include that in their diet as a serving of fruit because they include fibre. Berries will be a part of your balanced diet and help prevent diabetes.

3. Berries’ Flavonoid Content May Help Prevent Parkinson’s Disease:

According to research that was published in Neurology, those who consume at least two portions of berries each week have a 23% lower risk of getting Parkinson’s disease than their friends. The same study revealed that men who consumed the most flavonoids, which are found in large quantities in berries, reduced their risk by 40%. You can get your recommended portions of berries in addition to eating them plain by mixing fresh or frozen berries into salads and other high-nutrition meals like yoghurt.

4. Berries Can Reduce Inflammation and Prevent Heart Problems:

Berries are one of the American Heart Association’s “superfoods” because they are rich in flavonoids, antioxidant plant components linked to a decreased risk of heart disease. Berries may, in fact, help reduce women’s risk of heart attacks. A meta-analysis of 22 randomised, controlled trials found that eating berries helped lower LDL cholesterol levels as well as systolic blood pressure, body mass index, and measurements of blood sugar. This study was published in March 2016 in Scientific Reports.

5. Berries May Aid in Weight Loss or Maintenance:

Berries give us a feeling of fullness due to their fibre and liquid content, and regulating your diet involves feeling satisfied. Berries are a healthy option for diets because they are low in calories as well.

6. Consume Berries High in Prebiotics for a Healthy Digestive system:

Berries are not probiotics, but they are prebiotic-rich foods. Probiotics may be crucial to maintain the health of your microbiome—the collection of microbes in your gut. These meals are high in fibre and feed the probiotics in the gut.

7. Berries Can Fight Urinary Tract Infections:

The berry most strongly associated to urinary tract health is cranberries. The E. coli bacteria strain that causes urinary tract infections has been proven to be resistant to anthocyanins found in cranberries (UTIs).

