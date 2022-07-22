7 High Protein Vegan Foods to Include in Your Diet

The term ‘Vegan’ was coined back in 1944 by Donald Watson, who defended animal rights. Today, an increasing number of people are moving toward vegan diets due to health, animal welfare, or environmental concerns. Being vegan means eating plant-based food, those who follow this diet avoid all animal products, including meat, dairy, and eggs.

Vegan diets are rich in nutrients and low in saturated fats. Research suggests that a vegan diet can improve one’s health condition.

Read further to know some easily accessible vegan options to include in your diet.

7 Vegan Protein Foods List:

1. The most common food ingredient in almost every Indian household is lentils. Lentils are the most versatile source of vegan protein. However, lentils are a nutritious food choice, low in fat and high in protein and fiber.

2. Kidney beans, black beans, and chickpeas are some other best vegan protein food. They are a good source of complex carbohydrates, fiber, iron, folate, phosphorus, potassium, and manganese.

3. Although small, these green peas are a powerhouse of nutrition. They are often added to a high-protein vegan diet. One cup serving of peas contains more than 25% of the daily fiber, folate, manganese, and vitamin A, C, and K apart from proteins. Green peas are also an excellent source of fiber and various vitamins and minerals.

4. What can be better than starting your day with a protein boost in the form of Oats. Although oats are majorly consumed for their fiber content, it is also a very good high-protein vegan food.

5. Nuts and seeds are a great addition to any vegan refrigerator or pantry. This makes them a good alternative to protein-rich animal products. They are also a great source of iron, fiber, magnesium, zinc, selenium, and vitamin E. They also contain a good amount of antioxidants.

6. Although all vegetables contain protein, certain ones offer a good amount of protein. Vegetables like spinach, potatoes, broccoli, and sweet potatoes are also great sources of protein. Luckily, there are many ways to add vitamin- and mineral-rich vegetables to your meals.

7. Tofu, made by pressing soybean curd, is a popular replacement for meat. It is naturally gluten-free and low on calories but contains a very high number of plant-based proteins.