7 foods for hair growth

“Happiness is a good hair day,” they say, and they are correct.

We all want silky smooth, shiny hair as we get older, and losing hair when we’re young can be embarrassing. You can’t always blame your hair loss on stress and ageing. Genetics, age, hormones, nutrient deficiencies, and other factors all have an impact on your hair. You can, however, control the appearance of your hair by knowing what to eat. Because we don’t want to eat anything that will harm our hair, do we?

Before you start spending your entire salary on expensive hair treatments and products to achieve the perfect hair, you should start thinking about eating the right foods. Although hair growth and thickness are mostly hereditary, eating the right foods can affect the condition of your hair just as much as that fancy conditioning treatment.

Here are 7 foods rich in nutrients to support hair growth:

1. Eggs: Eggs are high in protein and biotin, both of which are necessary for hair growth. Biotin is required for the production of keratin, a hair protein, which is why biotin supplements are frequently marketed for hair growth. So, why spend a lot of money on expensive products when a few eggs a day will suffice?

2. Almond Butter: Almond butter is known to contain a wide range of nutrients and vitamins, all of which have been linked to hair health. The vitamin E content in the nuts, according to researchers, is especially beneficial for keeping your hair thick and lustrous. According to studies, participants who consumed 100 milligrammes of almond butter daily saw an increase in hair growth of up to 34%.

3. Oranges: The benefits of eating oranges on a daily basis have a significant impact on your hair. Its vitamin C content supports iron absorption in your body. According to studies, iron deficiency has been linked to hair loss, so make sure you’re getting enough of it.

4. Spinach: Spinach is a nutritious green vegetable high in iron and vitamin A, both of which are essential for hair growth. According to research, vitamin A is important for hair growth, and a cup (30 g) of spinach can provide up to 20% of your daily vitamin A needs.

5. Guava: Guavas, like oranges, are high in vitamin C, and a study found that eating guavas can act as a vitamin C supplement, which is significant for hair growth in women with temporary hair thinning. Although oranges are commonly thought to be the best source of vitamin C, one guava contains four to five times as much.

6. Dal (Lentils): Lentils are high in folic acid, which aids in the production of red blood cells in the body. Red blood cells transport oxygen to your organs, including your scalp.

7. Carrots: When vitamin A is converted, a protein known as beta-carotene is released which protects our hair from dryness and dullness while also stimulating glands in our scalp to produce an oily fluid known as sebum, which strengthens the hair. Orange fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, cantaloupe, and mangoes, are high in this.

