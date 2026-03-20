6,578 Deaths from Lightning, Drowning, and Snakebites in Odisha Over Two Years

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Odisha has reported a total of 6,578 deaths due to lightning strikes, drowning, and snakebites over the last two financial years. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari shared these figures in the State Assembly, revealing that 3,439 people died in 2023-24, followed by 3,139 fatalities in the 2024-25 period.

Among the causes listed, drowning was the most frequent, claiming 3,860 lives across various water bodies in the state. Snakebites accounted for 2,118 deaths, while lightning strikes resulted in 600 fatalities. Several districts, including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, and Keonjhar, were identified as high-risk zones where the majority of these incidents occurred.

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In response to these recurring tragedies, the Odisha government has classified these incidents as state-specific disasters. This classification allows the state to provide financial assistance through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). During the two-year period mentioned, the government disbursed approximately ₹263.12 crore in ex-gratia payments.

Families of the deceased are eligible for a compensation of ₹4 lakh per victim, which is distributed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Minister Pujari emphasized that this financial support is part of a broader effort to assist the next of kin of those affected by these natural and environmental hazards.