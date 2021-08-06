Green chillies are one of the most important spices in every Indian Cuisine. It is widely used. Green chillies are of different types, some are different in shapes, and some differ in shapes and tastes as well. Chillies, despite having amazing flavours, smells, and tastes after cooking, have a surprising number of health benefits too.

Here are the 5 health benefits of Green Chilli

Good for cardiovascular health

Green Chillies are best for cardiovascular health. It can reduce the likelihood of developing atherosclerosis by reducing blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels and platelet aggregation. It can also help increasing fibrinolytic activity. Fibrinolytic activity is the ability that helps to prevent the formation of blood clots. It is responsible for heart attack or stroke.

Lowers body temperature

The Capsaicin found in green chillies is known to lower body temperature. Capsaicin found in chilli is a compound that gives them their spicy kick especially in seeds. It helps the body by stimulating the cooling centre of the hypothalamus in the brain.

Natural source of iron

Green chilli is a rich source of iron. It should be added to our diet plan so that we never feel weak or tired again due to a lack of iron. It is one of the best ways to consume iron naturally. A person having an iron deficiency should not miss it.

Great for a healthy diet

Green chillies are best for those who are focusing on healthy diets. These spices have absolutely zero calories. Green chillies also can speed up our metabolism. It can speed up to as much as 50% for about three hours after eating green chilli.

Improves your skin regime

Green chillies are packed with vitamin C and beta-carotene. These properties are great for helping to take care of our skin regime. It keeps our skin healthy and glowing. It is even better if chillies are stored in a dark, cool area. It should not be exposed to heat, light and air because it may be at risk of losing their vitamin C.