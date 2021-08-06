5 health benefits of Bamboo Shoots

Bamboo shoots are tasty as well as healthy. Eating freshly collected bamboo shoots are even better. It has immense potential of being used as an important health food as bamboo shoots contain high proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, many important minerals, and vitamins. In western Odisha bamboo shoots are called ‘karadi’ and widely eaten mostly during the rainy season.

Here are the 5 health benefits of eating bamboo shoots:

Helps in Digestion

Bamboo shoots have both soluble as well as non-soluble dietary fibre. This property helps to control constipation conditions. It also decreases cholesterol levels by binding to it in the intestines.

Fights Cancer

Studies suggest that the rich source of high-fibre in bamboo shoots can help cut down colon-rectal cancer risk. This is possible by protecting digestive organs from the toxic compounds in the food.

Good for metabolic function

Bamboo shoots are packed with a B-complex group of vitamins such as thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B-6 (pyridoxine), and pantothenic acid. These minerals are important for optimum cellular enzymatic and metabolic functions.

Ideal for bones

Bamboo shoots are rich in manganese, copper calcium, iron, and phosphorus. These minerals are good for bones. Freshly collected bamboo shoots are tastier and healthier. It contains a good amount of thiamine, niacin, vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin E.

Good for cardiovascular disease

If you are having any cardiovascular disease you should try bamboo shoots. It composes excellent levels of potassium. You all might be aware that potassium is a valuable component of cell and body fluids. It helps control heart rate and blood pressure by countering the effects of sodium.