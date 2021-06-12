Who will not want beautiful glowing skin, right? In order to get a natural healthy glow of skin, one should have a good skincare routine. It is also a fact that great skincare is not just about using costly products but also about our lifestyle choices and our food habits. Some of the foods good for skin glow are Avocados, Walnuts, Sunflower seeds, Broccoli, Tomatoes, to name a few.



Here are the 5 best foods for glowing skin:



1) Tomato

Give your skin a little love and help it glow with red tomatoes also known as (Solanum Lycopersicum). Tomatoes are loaded with vitamin C, and potassium, this can transform the dullest of skins and replenish glow to the skin. Therefore, you can apply tomato juice or rub a piece of it on your face to obtain skin that gleams brightly. Also, you should eat any tomato-based foods, such as sauce and tomato juice, it may help clear up acne.



2) Carrot

Carrots can be your skin’s best companion as they can make your skin glow. The rich source of Beta carotene in carrots is a skin-friendly nutrient that is later converted to vitamin A. Carrot will not only prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging but it will also make your skin glow, this is because it helps repair skin tissues while also protecting skin from harmful UV radiation.



3) Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are very good for bright and glossy skin. The seeds are packed with essential fatty acids like linoleic, oleic, and palmitic acid, all of these help in collagen and elastin formation, providing smooth and glossy skin. Apart from eating sunflower seeds, sunflower oils are also very good for the skin. It helps in healing wounds, reducing scars, and regenerating cells.



4) Avocados

Avocados are not only best for a healthy body; it is good for gorgeous, glowing skin too. The avocado fruit is very rich in antioxidant vitamins, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E, as well as Lutein. These antioxidants play an important role to fight inflammation in the skin, tissue repair, perfect for treating and preventing inflammatory skin conditions such as acne.



5) Oyster

Oysters which are high protein seafood are very good for skin glow. The Zinc and collagen present in oysters help to boost the repair and regenerative qualities of skin. A little oyster in a day will be enough for your body. Oysters have a huge impact on cell functioning. It also helps to protect the skin from oxidative damage from UV exposure and helps to clear bacteria from acne.

