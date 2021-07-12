Wax apple or Syzygium samarangense is a flowering plant belonging to the family of Myrtaceae. This plant is native to the Greater Sunda Islands, Malay Peninsula, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is also commonly known as Java apple, rose apple, and wax jambu. Wax apple has many health benefits. It can reduce the risk of stroke and it can boost immunity, it can improve metabolism. The wax apple can also prevent constipation while it can heal muscle cramps. It can hydrate the body as well.

Here are the 5 amazing health benefits of Wax Apple

Controls Diabetes:

Wax apples have Jambosine. It is an alkaloid compound that is beneficial for patients with diabetes. This is because the jambosine present in wax apples can block or regulate the exchange of starch into sugar. So don’t forget to include wax apple in your diet if you are a diabetic patient.

2.Prevents Cancer:

Wax apples have an active amount of organic compounds. It is also rich in Vitamin C and A. These elements can aid prostate cancer and breast cancer. Wax apple or rose apple also has the ability to boost one’s immunity. The seeds of rose apples are also an amazing result to aid dysentery and diarrhea.

Helps in Digestion:

The rich source of fiber content in rose apples makes it great for regulating the food passage through the digestive tract in our body. This helps to relieve stomach constipation and other digestive-related health problems.

4.Treats Bladder Infections:

People undergoing bladder infections should include wax apples in their diet. Bladder infections may often occur due to bacteria getting into the urethra. Since the fruit is rich in chemical compounds, it helps in flushing out toxins.

Strengthen Bones:

Calcium is always good for bones and rose apples have strong calcium content to maintain bone health. Consumption of 100 gram serving of rose apples can give 29 mg of calcium. It’s a very good option to include rose apple in your diet.

