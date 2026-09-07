45,000 School Teacher Posts to Be Filled in Odisha Over 3 Years

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Kataka: Odisha is set to undertake a major expansion of its school teaching workforce, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announcing plans to fill 45,000 vacant teaching posts across the state over the next three years.

The announcement was made during a Teachers’ Day programme at Secondary Board High School in Kataka on Saturday, where Majhi spoke about the government’s education priorities, the role of teachers and the responsibilities of students.

The recruitment plan comes as the state government pursues a wider set of measures covering school infrastructure, early education, financial support for students and access to learning resources.

Among the initiatives highlighted by Majhi was Odisha’s ‘KG to PG’ free education scheme. The chief minister said the state was the first in the country to introduce such a programme.

The government is also constructing 2,200 Godavarish Mishra Adarsha Pratamika Vidyalayas. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore. Alongside this, 45,000 nursery schools have been opened for children at the pre-school stage.

For older students, the government plans to extend mid-day meals and free textbooks to Classes 9 and 10. Majhi also referred to the Shahid Madho Singh Hath Kharcha Yojana, which is focused on supporting tribal students and reducing school dropout rates.

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The chief minister used the Teachers’ Day gathering to underline what he sees as the broader purpose of education. He said schooling should not be limited to imparting knowledge but should also help shape individuals.

Majhi, who worked as a teacher before entering politics, also spoke directly to students about their use of social media. He advised them to spend less time on social platforms and concentrate on developing academic skills and building their careers.

According to the chief minister, students have a responsibility to strengthen their abilities in ways that contribute both to their own future and to the country’s development.

The Kataka event also marked the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, observed across the country as National Teachers’ Day.

Reflecting on the traditional Guru-Shishya relationship, Majhi spoke about the influence teachers have had in shaping prominent personalities throughout history. He cited former President APJ Abdul Kalam as an example, noting that Kalam continued to take pride in calling himself a teacher even after becoming the country’s highest constitutional office-holder.

Teachers were also felicitated during the programme, which brought together the annual Teachers’ Day observance and the state government’s latest announcements on recruitment and education.