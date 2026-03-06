43-Year-Old Bhagabat Parayana Celebrated with Grandeur in Puri District

Advertisement

Pipili: Bhagavat Parayana was celebrated with pomp and show in Udaipur village of Berboi gram panchayat in Delang block in Puri district of Odisha.

The villagers have been organizing this festival for the past 43 years. Such a program has been organized to stay connected with brotherhood and love, and to attain God by being immersed in Bhagavat devotion.

Advertisement

The Bhagavat Parayana was organized for seven days, and every evening, all the women of the village would reach there. Discussions on Bhagavat were held for three hours daily, interspersed with various cultural programs.

The devotees considered themselves very lucky to be able to chant the name of God by participating in such a program. Such an organization, bringing a sacred text like Bhagavat to the minds of the people, will definitely inspire the youth towards the consciousness of God.