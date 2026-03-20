4,189 Speeding-Related Road Accidents in 2025: Major Decline from 2024

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The state of Odisha recorded a total of 4,189 road accidents caused by overspeeding throughout the year 2025. While this is a huge problem, those numbers actually show things are improving. Just a year earlier, in 2024, there were 7,269 such crashes—a sharp drop in accidents linked to speeding over twelve months.

When Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena presented these numbers to the State Assembly, he painted a wider picture of road trauma in Odisha. Overspeeding remains the biggest culprit, but he also pointed out other causes: alcohol led to 96 accidents, wrong-side driving caused 90, and just three were because of people using mobile phones while behind the wheel.

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So yes, overspeeding accidents are down, but the real human toll hasn’t eased up. According to provisional data from the Crime Branch, Odisha still loses about 18 people every single day in road accidents. A tragic segment of these statistics reveals that, on average, two women and one child are among those killed daily, underscoring the vulnerability of all road users.

This downturn in overspeeding suggests that the government’s push to enforce traffic laws and ramp up safety awareness is working. However, officials emphasized that while the reduction from 7,269 to 4,189 accidents is a positive development, there is an urgent need for continued vigilance and more aggressive preventive measures to further lower the daily fatality rate across the state.