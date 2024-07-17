4 kids turn orphan after death of parents in Odisha’s Balangir dist, await help, watch

Patnagarh: Four kids of a family have turned orphan after death of their parents in Balangir district of Odisha. The four minor siblings are now awaiting for help.

Parikshit Bariha and his three siblings live in the Paradhiapali village in Aenlatunga area under Tamia Gram Panchayat in Patnagarh Block.

As per reports, about ten years ago, their mother passed away while their father Bhaskar Bariha died five years ago. Earlier, the four siblings lived with their grandmother. She used to work as domestic helper in others’ house. Besides, she also gets the 5 kilos of rice per head benefit provided by the government.

However, now the grandmother has turned old and she is not in a position to work in others house or as a labour. Hence, now the four siblings are almost in a state of despair.

Since all of them are minors by age no one is engaging them to any work. Hence, now the only thing that the family has is the 5 kilos of rice provided by the government. According to the family, the 5 kilo rice feeds the family for a few days in the month. And after that if the villagers donate some food then only they eat and on other days they need to fast due to lack of food.

The family does not have any farm land. Their father Bhaskar Bariha has no land in his name. In this circumstance, the locals have requested the government to include them in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

Meanwhile the family, with the help of the villagers met Patnagarh Sub Collector Amit Kumar Nayak seeking help. After hearing the ordeal of the helpless four siblings, he assured to provide all possible government assistance. He has issued directives to the BDO to look into the matter and take necessary steps. And for this the villagers have thanked the Sub-collector. The minor kids have sought help from Government and generous people.

Watch the video here: