325 Wild Animals Killed by Poachers in Odisha Over 3 Years: Forest Minister

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Odisha’s Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia told the State Assembly that poachers have killed 325 wild animals over the past three years. He broke it down year by year: 136 poaching cases in 2023-24, 79 in 2024-25, and 110 cases already logged in the current 2025-26 fiscal year.

The numbers are grim, especially for key species—one tiger, 11 leopards, and 14 elephants lost. Poachers didn’t stop there. They targeted all sorts of wildlife: 160 wild boars, 31 deer, 23 sambars, 11 porcupines, two pangolins, one bear, and even a king cobra.

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Wildlife poaching isn’t the only problem. Illegal timber and forest produce smuggling is rampant too. Over the same three years, authorities registered a whopping 89,805 cases related to smuggling. They seized 1,452 vehicles used by smugglers as well.

To fight back, the state stepped up its conservation efforts. Minister Singkhuntia pointed out new anti-poaching camps and more foot patrols. They’re rolling out advanced tech, like AI for early forest fire detection, and programs like “Gajasathis” to monitor elephants. The government is also working closely with railway and energy departments, and running public awareness campaigns, all part of a broader push to protect Odisha’s biodiversity.