30 breeds of chickens available in this poultry of Odisha: Watch

Cuttack: More than 30 breeds of chickens including foreign breeds are available in a poultry situated in Cuttack district of Odisha. Their prices vary from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000. The farm is located in Jagannathpur village under Nischintakoili Block.

According to the owner of the farm, he has developed this farm mostly for bird conservation purpose. He sells chicks of these rare breeds here so that each of these species of birds should not get extinct.

You might have seen two or four breeds of chickens in a farm, but in this farm more than 30 breeds of chickens are available.

According to the owner Tafheem-ul Kaniyana, he had interest in Chicken farming since long. During the lock down period of pandemic he collected different species of chickens from different places of the country and raised this farm.

He takes care of the chickens to bring up them so that their chicks can be sold and these species can be conserved. He sells chicks online. It has also been claimed that a number of people from different places visit his farm to witness the varieties of chickens. While the owner and a few staff takes care of the chickens the villagers also help him.

This farm has many species of chickens including parrot big, Black fighter, Tamil fighter, Ulta par (Ulta pankh), Java, Silki murgi, police cap, mili flower hens, columbian brahma rooster, turkey rooster, hazari and Kadaknath.

The price of each of these chickens is in between Rs 2000 to Rs 5000. The farm has even chickens worth Rs 8,000.

Many people contact the owner of this farm on social media for chicks. He has been admired for this unique effort.