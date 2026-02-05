238 Villages in Koraput and Rayagada Remain Without Mobile Connectivity as Network Expansion Faces Delays

Advertisement

Despite ongoing expansion of telecom infrastructure, 238 villages across Koraput and Rayagada districts in Odisha still remain outside the reach of reliable mobile connectivity, underlining persistent digital infrastructure challenges in remote and tribal dominated regions of the state.

Government data has revealed that 89 villages in Koraput and 149 villages in Rayagada continue to lack mobile network coverage. The absence of connectivity has significantly affected residents’ access to digital communication, emergency services, banking facilities and government welfare schemes that increasingly rely on mobile and internet access.

The telecom infrastructure expansion in the two districts has shown progress, but the coverage gap remains substantial. In Koraput, a large number of planned telecom towers have already been installed and made operational, while Rayagada has also witnessed significant tower deployment. However, officials have indicated that the existing infrastructure has not yet ensured full connectivity in several villages, where either signals remain weak or mobile services are completely unavailable.

Authorities have attributed the delay in achieving complete connectivity to several operational challenges. Many of the affected villages are located in difficult terrain with poor road accessibility, which has slowed down construction and maintenance of telecom towers. Delays in obtaining forest clearances, wildlife permissions, land approvals and right of way permissions have also affected infrastructure rollout in multiple locations.

Officials have further clarified that some villages were excluded from telecom expansion projects after field surveys suggested the presence of limited connectivity. However, residents in these areas reportedly continue to face poor signal strength and unreliable services, particularly for data connectivity.

The continued lack of mobile network access in these regions has raised concerns over the widening digital divide between urban and tribal areas. Public representatives have highlighted that lack of communication infrastructure affects education, telemedicine, disaster response and economic opportunities in rural pockets of southern Odisha.

Government authorities have stated that expansion of advanced services such as 5G connectivity will depend on commercial feasibility and technical decisions taken by telecom service providers. Meanwhile, network expansion under various government supported programmes is expected to continue to improve communication infrastructure in remote areas.

The persistence of connectivity gaps in a large number of villages reflects the complex challenges involved in extending telecom infrastructure to geographically isolated regions. Strengthening mobile network coverage in these areas is being viewed as essential for improving digital access, supporting development initiatives and ensuring equitable communication facilities for residents of Koraput and Rayagada.