200 feet long Boita floated on Kartika Purnima today in Odisha’s Balasore district

Soro: Today is the Kartika Purnima and ‘Boita Bandana’ festival. On this occasion, a 200-foot long boat was floated in a pond by the Madan Mohan Jew Samiti of Manatri village in Soro block of Balasore district in Odisha.

As the auspicious day of Kartika Purnima dawned today, the tranquil village of Manatri was bathed in a kaleidoscope of colors and devotion. The revered occasion of ‘Boita Bandana’ festival was marked with great fervor.

The organisors floated a colossal 200-foot-long boat, a marvel of craftsmanship, in the village pond. They worshipped Madan Mohan for maintaining brotherhood and peace in the village and floated the boat at 5 am today. This was no ordinary feat, for the past 22 years had seen the Samiti’s unwavering dedication to this tradition, as they meticulously built and floated these grand boats on Kartika Purnima.

Today’s celebration included soul-stirring recitation of kirtan and the resonant blowing of conch shells. The boat, adorned with the enchanting theme of ‘Krishna Rasalila’, seemed to dance on the waters. The statues of Lord Krishna and Gopis, fixed to the Boita, appeared to radiate an aura of divine love and joy.

As the Boita floated majestically on the pond, it symbolized the village’s quest for peace, harmony, and brotherhood – values that the revered Madan Mohan is believed to uphold.

#WATCH 200-ft long Boita was floated in Manatri village, Soro area of Balasore district, to celebrate Kartika Purnima pic.twitter.com/3AF87aezSQ — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) November 5, 2025