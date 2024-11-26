16 years to the horrifying 26/11 terror attacks but the memories remain fresh even today

Mumbai: It has been 16 long years to the horrifying day of 26/11 terror attacks but the memories remain fresh even today. One shudders even to think of the sorrowful day. The shock and the scare remains in our minds fresh as ever.

Today is the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. This was a series of coordinated terror attacks at eight places namely the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital and Metro Cinema by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

The attacks killed as many as 174 people and it injured more than 300 people. The deaths included several security force personnel and many foreigners. The terror attacks took place back in the year 2008. The attacks were carried out by ten highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who reached Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out the attacks.

On the somber occasion, several leaders took to their X handle and shared condolence messages. The President of India Draupadi Murmu wrote, “On the anniversary of cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the Bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families.”

The President further wrote, “A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization, calling India a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives. He also took to his X handle and wrote, “Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization. The Modi government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives.”

Since then, the management of coastal (and maritime) security in the country has undergone a paradigm shift. Several states have also taken initiatives to strengthen the Marine Police and fisheries enforcement. The state Marine Police has progressively been integrated into the response mechanisms to deal with exigencies like natural calamities, search and rescue (SAR) operations, and also during the ongoing Covid pandemic wherein the seaward element of the lockdown was enforced by the coastal states.

With enhanced capacity and capabilities, they have the potential to contribute in even larger measures to overall maritime security.