1,237 Odisha Villages Still Lack Mobile Network: Rayagada Worst Hit

Advertisement

Odisha’s digital divide sticks out, especially when you look at the 1,237 villages that still have no mobile network at all. Electronics and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling laid out the numbers in the State Assembly: tribal areas suffer the most. Rayagada tops the chart with 145 villages left in the dark, then comes Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Ganjam, which still has 104 villages off the grid.

Minister Mahaling wrote to Bhubaneswar-Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, saying the government is actively working on this problem. Through the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) scheme, crews are building 944 new mobile towers. The state has circled June 2026, as the deadline to connect the last of these villages.

Advertisement

Progress over the past year is real. In March 2025, Odisha had 2,603 villages without coverage. That number’s been cut by more than half. Some districts still lag, but others are almost fully connected—Balasore has just one village left, and Jagatsinghpur only two.

Local leaders and officials aren’t just worried about convenience. No mobile network means people miss out on basics like digital payments, online classes, and even e-governance. For many, it’s a roadblock to financial inclusion and education. The Minister put it plainly: if Odisha wants to call itself developed, mobile and internet services can’t leave anyone behind, no matter how remote their village is.