12-year-old girl dies from lice infestation in Puri, watch

Advertisement

Puri: Laxmipriya Sahu, a 12-year-old girl from Champagarh Sahi, Balanga, Puri, died on Saturday night due to a severe lice infestation. Her family reported that she had lice on her head for months, which didn’t improve with treatment.

The girl’s condition worsened as she stopped going out due to the smell, hiding her problem from the family. Three days ago, she vomited blood and was taken to Puri hospital, where she succumbed to her condition. The incident highlights the dangers of untreated lice infestations.

Advertisement

The deceased girl’s parents said that even the teachers asked her to get her head tonsured. Yet, she did not and cried. So, nobody could made her to go bald. And finally it such happened that the little girl passed away due to lice infestation, which seems unbelievable.