111-year-old voter casts vote in Kakatpur, gets emotional, watch

Kakatpur: Today, in the last phase polling in Odisha for the General elections 2024, voting is going on in 280 booths in Kakatpur constituency in Puri district.

In this voting process, voters of different categories are casting their votes. However, a 111-year-old man was seen casting his vote in booth number 170 of Kakatpur block.

After voting, he was very happy and praised the voting process as well as arrangement.

So now there is talk about this centennial voter. The 111-year-old man got emotional and literally cried. He was emotional after casting his vote, which is according to him is the duty and right of every Indian citizen in building the nation.

Reportedly, this gentleman has been casting his valuable vote since the independence of the country.

The most important thing is that while he came to vote happily, he also appealed everyone to cast their vote on this great occasion of democracy.

It is to be noted that, today is the last polling day of the 2024 general elections in Odisha. Voting is underway for the fourth and final phase of elections.

Today voting is going on for 6 Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly seats in the State. About one crore voters will decide the fate of 460 candidates. In the fourth phase, the maximum number of voters in the state is 99 lakh 61 thousand.

And in the national scenario, in this last and Phase-7 of Lok Sabha polls polling is going on in 57 PCs across 8 States/UTs including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

This will mark a grand finish to world’s largest polling marathon that began on 19th of last month and already covered 6 phases. Counting of votes will take place on 4th June.

