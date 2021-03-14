It is rightly said, God’s creation is full of mystery. There are many highly mysterious things in nature that are beyond our understanding. Even scientists have failed to understand God’s creation till now.

But, the most mysterious creation of God is Human Being. One such example is the lives of Abby and Brittany, very rare, special twins. They were born conjoined, sharing a body, with two separate necks and heads.

They were born to Patty and her husband Mike on March 7, 1990.

Brittany and Abby share 2 spines, 3 kidneys, 2 gall bladders, 4 lungs, 1 liver, and 1 circulatory system making them two individuals in one body.

After their birth, doctors immediately suggested a separation, but knowing that would mean one girl would die, their parents Patty and her husband Mike refused.

30 years forward, the twins are now university-educated, can drive a car, and are now doing jobs; defying all medical expectations. Their journey to get to this point in their lives is extraordinary, and proof that determination can make dreams come true.

They write, get dressed, ride a bike, type on a keyboard, play the piano, and drive a car. With their attitude to life, overcoming all challenges, they are a role model to many children and disabled people.