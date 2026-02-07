₹8,300-Crore, 110-Km Capital Ring Road to Reshape Traffic Flow Around Bhubaneswar–Cuttack

Advertisement

Odisha is preparing to move ahead with a major urban infrastructure upgrade as the Capital Region Ring Road, a 110-kilometre access-controlled highway, moves closer to the construction stage around Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The project, being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India, is estimated to cost over ₹8,300 crore and is aimed at decongesting key urban corridors by diverting through-traffic away from city roads. Once operational, the ring road is expected to significantly reduce pressure on existing highways and arterial routes that currently carry a high volume of commercial and long-distance vehicles.

Planned as a six-lane corridor with controlled access, the ring road will allow vehicles to enter and exit only at designated interchanges, ensuring smoother traffic flow and improved road safety. The alignment has been designed to bypass densely populated urban stretches while maintaining connectivity to major industrial, logistics, and residential zones across the capital region.

Environmental safeguards form part of the project planning, with provisions included to allow wildlife movement across sensitive zones along the corridor. Officials involved in the planning process have indicated that such measures are intended to balance large-scale infrastructure development with ecological concerns in the region.

The project has been divided into three separate construction packages, with the bidding process already completed. Contract awards are expected shortly, following which construction activity is likely to begin in phases. The corridor will link multiple points across Khordha and Cuttack districts, strengthening regional mobility and improving access between urban centres and surrounding growth areas.

Apart from easing daily congestion for commuters, the Capital Region Ring Road is expected to support economic activity by enabling faster movement of goods and services. The construction phase is also likely to generate employment and stimulate demand across allied sectors such as construction materials, transport, and logistics.

Once completed, the project is expected to reshape traffic movement around the Odisha capital region, offering long-term relief to commuters and creating a stronger transport backbone to support future urban and industrial growth.