₹633-Crore Push Signals Major Irrigation-Led Growth Plan for Odisha’s Subarnapur

The Odisha government’s ₹633-crore development announcement for Subarnapur district points to a clear shift towards irrigation-led and infrastructure-driven growth, with water security emerging as the central policy priority.

The projects were announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during his visit to the district, where he also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple ongoing works.

A substantial portion of the ₹633-crore allocation has been earmarked for a river-based reservoir project at Marudagochha, designed to expand irrigation coverage across large parts of Subarnapur. The project is expected to support agricultural activities by ensuring year-round water availability and reducing the district’s vulnerability to monsoon fluctuations.

Subarnapur, which has a predominantly agrarian economy, has long faced challenges related to limited irrigation infrastructure. The reservoir project is likely to play a key role in improving cropping intensity and farm productivity.

Apart from irrigation, the development package includes investments in public infrastructure such as:

Renovation of Gandhi Stadium , aimed at improving sports facilities

Construction of an open-air theatre at Sanskriti Bhavan to promote cultural activities

Improvement of key urban roads and junctions to ease local traffic movement

These projects indicate a parallel focus on urban amenities and community infrastructure, alongside rural development.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 58 projects worth ₹276 crore. Of these, several projects relate to roads, drinking water supply, education facilities, healthcare infrastructure, and urban development works across the district.

Officials said the combination of newly announced projects and already approved works is intended to ensure both immediate execution and long-term planning.

As part of the programme, interest-free loans were disbursed to women self-help groups, aimed at strengthening livelihood activities and encouraging entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. The initiative aligns with the state’s broader push towards women-led economic participation.

The Chief Minister also announced funding for the development of the Samadhi Peeth of saint-poet Bhima Bhoi at Khaliapali, highlighting the government’s intent to combine infrastructure growth with cultural preservation.

The scale and composition of the ₹633-crore package suggest that the state government is prioritising productive capital expenditure, particularly irrigation and asset creation, to drive sustainable development in Subarnapur. The focus on water infrastructure, coupled with civic and livelihood projects, positions the district for more balanced regional growth.