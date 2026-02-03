₹600 crore development push positions Rayagada as key growth focus in Odisha

Advertisement

Rayagada district moved into sharper focus of Odisha’s development strategy on Sunday as the state government launched and laid foundation stones for projects worth more than ₹600 crore, underlining a renewed emphasis on infrastructure creation and social sector expansion in one of the state’s aspirational regions.

The projects were unveiled by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during a public programme held in Rayagada, where the government outlined its intent to accelerate economic activity while addressing long-standing development gaps in the district.

Officials said a total of 109 projects were taken up as part of the package. Of these, 22 projects involving an investment of about ₹238 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 87 projects valued at roughly ₹366 crore. The initiatives cut across critical sectors including road connectivity, public buildings, healthcare infrastructure, educational facilities and sports amenities.

A significant component of the announcement was a ₹37 crore project for the development and beautification of the Maa Majighariani Temple, one of the most prominent religious sites in southern Odisha. The project is expected to improve amenities for pilgrims while also supporting local tourism-related activity.

The government also announced plans to construct indoor stadiums in all blocks of Rayagada district, reflecting a broader push to improve sports infrastructure and provide organised spaces for youth engagement at the grassroots level.

Employment generation formed a key part of the government’s messaging at the event. The chief minister reiterated that 80 percent of jobs in upcoming industrial units in the region would be reserved for local youth, linking future industrial growth directly with local employment opportunities.

Women’s economic participation was highlighted as another pillar of the district’s development efforts. Officials noted that Rayagada has seen a steady expansion of self help group activity, with over 1.5 lakh women currently associated with more than 12,700 self help groups, playing a growing role in livelihood creation and financial inclusion.

The state government also indicated that strengthening healthcare and education infrastructure remains a priority for the district, with additional facilities and proposals under active consideration to improve access to essential services.

With projects spanning infrastructure, livelihoods, social development and cultural preservation now underway, Rayagada is set to assume a larger role in Odisha’s development trajectory, as the government seeks to drive balanced regional growth through sustained public investment.