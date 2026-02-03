₹1,650 Crore Semiconductor Push: Odisha Clears Sancode Technologies’ OSAT Facility, Signals Deeper Play in Chip Manufacturing

Advertisement

Odisha has taken another concrete step toward positioning itself in India’s semiconductor value chain, with the state government granting in principle approval to Sancode Technologies Limited for setting up a ₹1,650 crore Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) unit. The proposed facility will be established through the company’s subsidiary, Sancode Semi Pvt. Ltd., and is planned to come up in Khordha district.

The approval places Odisha among a growing group of states actively competing to attract advanced electronics and semiconductor manufacturing investments, particularly in areas beyond chip fabrication. OSAT facilities play a crucial role in the semiconductor ecosystem, handling assembly, packaging, and testing of chips before they are supplied to electronics, automotive, and industrial manufacturers.

As per official disclosures, the project has received in principle clearance, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, which is standard for large scale capital intensive projects. Once operational, the facility is expected to contribute to industrial expansion, support employment generation, and strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity in line with national policy priorities.

Advertisement

The development also aligns with Odisha’s broader industrial strategy, where the state has been actively promoting electronics and high technology manufacturing to diversify beyond traditional sectors. Over the past year, the government has emphasized building a long term semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, rather than relying on isolated investments.

For Sancode Technologies, the approval marks a strategic entry into semiconductor manufacturing linked infrastructure, complementing its existing technology and digital solutions business. Presence in the OSAT segment positions the company within a space receiving increasing policy support at both the central and state levels, especially as India aims to reduce reliance on global semiconductor supply chains.

While project timelines and execution milestones will depend on subsequent clearances, the state government’s nod reflects Odisha’s intent to emerge as a competitive destination for semiconductor investments. As states intensify efforts to attract chip manufacturing and assembly projects, this approval signals a clear move toward embedding Odisha in India’s evolving semiconductor manufacturing landscape.