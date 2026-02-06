₹133 Crore Central Grant Pushes Odisha’s Judicial Infrastructure Expansion, Improves Access to Justice

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received more than Rs 133 crore in central assistance over the past five years to strengthen judicial infrastructure and improve access to justice delivery across the state, reflecting a sustained push to modernise courts and expand legal services at the grassroots level.

The funds were released under a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at improving facilities in district and subordinate courts. The assistance has been utilised for construction of court halls, digital upgrades, and expansion of citizen-facing services, enabling faster case handling and better outreach, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

As part of this effort, Odisha now has 913 court halls, while construction is underway for another 156. The state has also operationalised 184 eSewa Kendras, which function as single-window service centres within court complexes. These centres allow litigants and lawyers to access services such as e-filing, online payment of court fees, and information on case status, reducing dependence on physical paperwork and repeated court visits.

Technology adoption has been a key focus area. Information and communication technology infrastructure has been provided in 220 district and subordinate court complexes, while video conferencing facilities are functional in all district courts. This has enabled virtual hearings, remand proceedings, and inter-court coordination, contributing to time and cost savings for both litigants and the judiciary.

To address delays in sensitive cases, Odisha has also established 44 Fast Track Special Courts to expedite trials related to sexual offences against women and children. These courts form part of a nationwide initiative to ensure time-bound disposal of such cases and strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

Alongside infrastructure expansion, legal aid mechanisms have been reinforced. Free legal services are being extended to economically weaker sections, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, under the Legal Services Authorities framework. The state is also implementing the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System across multiple districts to ensure effective legal representation for accused persons who cannot afford private counsel.

Alternative dispute resolution continues to play a complementary role. Odisha currently has 22 Permanent Lok Adalats dealing with cases related to public utility services, while National Lok Adalats are regularly organised to reduce pendency by resolving disputes through amicable settlements.

The steady flow of central funds, combined with digitalisation and institutional reforms, indicates a structural shift in Odisha’s justice delivery ecosystem. With court infrastructure expanding and services becoming more accessible, the focus is increasingly on reducing pendency and ensuring that justice is not constrained by geography, cost, or procedural barriers.