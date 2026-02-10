₹100-crore DMF roadmap cleared for core sectors in Koraput mining areas

Advertisement

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in Koraput has finalised an action plan worth around ₹100 crore for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, with a focus on development in mining-affected regions, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).

The approved projects are aimed at strengthening core social infrastructure in villages directly impacted by mining activities. Priority sectors include drinking water, healthcare, primary education and sustainable livelihoods.

District officials said the action plan was prepared after a two-year consultative process, during which proposals worth more than ₹600 crore were evaluated across multiple rounds for feasibility and impact before final approval.

A key feature of the plan is the adoption of a “saturation model”, under which selected high-priority zones will receive comprehensive coverage across essential sectors, instead of scattered or fragmented development works.

The projects were vetted at the gram sabha level after ground verification to ensure that spending reflects local needs and priorities. A significant portion of the funds has been earmarked for communities living close to mining areas, with a focus on basic infrastructure, health services, water supply and school facilities.

Officials have also put in place a monitoring mechanism to track project execution, timelines and quality, with the aim of ensuring effective utilisation of DMF funds.

Data cited in the report shows that Koraput district received ₹84 crore in DMF funds in 2024-25, which increased to ₹94 crore in 2025-26.

The action plan is expected to channel mining-linked revenues into social and infrastructure development, particularly in remote and tribal pockets of the district, where mining activity has had the greatest impact.