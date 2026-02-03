₹1.28 Lakh Crore Vedanta Aluminium Project in Odisha Gains Momentum with Dhenkanal Land Allotment

Advertisement

Vedanta Aluminium has moved closer to implementing its proposed ₹1.28 lakh crore aluminium manufacturing project in Odisha following the allotment of land by the state government in Dhenkanal district, a development that marks a critical step in one of the largest industrial investments planned in the region.

The Odisha government has allotted over 1,447 acres of land for the greenfield project after receiving approval from the state’s High-Level Clearance Authority. The land handover was formalised during a recent industry-focused event attended by senior government officials, signalling administrative readiness to support large-scale manufacturing investments.

The proposed project comprises a 3 million tonnes per annum aluminium smelter along with a captive power plant with a planned capacity of 4,900 MW. With an estimated investment of ₹1.28 lakh crore, the project is expected to significantly expand aluminium production capacity and reinforce Odisha’s position in India’s metals and mining ecosystem.

According to Vedanta Aluminium, the land allotment provides greater certainty around execution and allows the company to advance preparatory activities including detailed engineering work, site development planning and the process of securing statutory and environmental approvals. The company has stated that the project aligns with its long-term strategy to strengthen domestic aluminium manufacturing and support India’s infrastructure and energy transition needs.

Industry observers note that aluminium demand in India is expected to grow steadily, driven by increased spending on power transmission, renewable energy infrastructure, electric mobility, construction and manufacturing. Large integrated projects such as the proposed Dhenkanal complex are seen as critical to meeting this demand while reducing reliance on imports.

Advertisement

From the state government’s perspective, the Vedanta project is expected to deliver broad-based economic benefits. Officials have indicated that investments of this scale have the potential to generate significant direct and indirect employment, stimulate ancillary industries and enhance local supply chains. The project is also expected to contribute to regional development in and around Dhenkanal through infrastructure creation and increased industrial activity.

Odisha has emerged as a preferred destination for aluminium and mineral-based industries due to its abundant bauxite reserves, established smelting capacity and investor-friendly policy environment. The state has consistently emphasised value addition within its borders rather than the export of raw materials, with a focus on attracting downstream and manufacturing-led investments.

The Dhenkanal project is aligned with this broader policy direction, as it is expected to deepen industrial integration and support the development of downstream aluminium-based units. Such investments are viewed as essential for strengthening the state’s manufacturing base and improving its contribution to national industrial output.

While the land allotment marks a major milestone, the project’s progress will now depend on the timely completion of regulatory approvals, development of supporting infrastructure and the rollout of a phased construction plan. The pace at which these steps move forward will determine when ground-level execution begins.

With land acquisition now complete, the project has moved from planning to an early execution stage, placing the focus on implementation and timelines. The development underscores Odisha’s growing role in India’s aluminium sector and highlights the scale of industrial investment being mobilised in the state.