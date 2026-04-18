Zayn Malik hospitalized ahead of US concert, show postponed

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New Delhi: The 33-year-old Pop Singer Zayn Malik has been hospitalized ahead of US concert and the show is reportedly declared as postponed for the same today.

Due to unavoidable circumstances and emergency medical treatment in hospital, Zayn’s most awaited US show has been postponed as he is yet to recover.

New dates, further updates, including refund options soon for the show are being worked on and will be announced shortly by the organisers.

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Zayn Malik has uploaded a story for the same which reads, “”To my fans – thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always. It has been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week. I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding (sic),” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself from the hospital.

He added, “Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love”