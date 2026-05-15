Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh faces FIR over alleged remarks against women

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Chandigarh: An FIR has reportedly been filed against Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh over alleged derogatory comments about women made during a web series discussion.

According to reports, the controversy began after clips from the show started circulating on social media, where Yograj Singh was allegedly heard making remarks that several viewers found offensive and disrespectful towards women.

Soon after the video went viral, criticism started pouring in online, with many users demanding action against the former cricketer. Women’s rights groups and social media users also expressed anger over the comments and called for accountability.

Reports say a complaint was later filed, following which an FIR was registered under sections related to insulting the modesty of women and promoting offensive statements. However, detailed information regarding the investigation is still awaited.

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The controversy has once again brought Yograj Singh into the headlines, as he has often been known for making strong and controversial statements during interviews and public appearances.

So far, neither Yograj Singh nor his son, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has publicly reacted to the FIR reports.

As discussions continue online, the incident has also restarted conversations around responsible public statements and the impact of controversial remarks made by public figures.

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