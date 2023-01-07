YRF unveil it Spy universe logo with Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer

Pathaan’s release date is only a few days away, as it will be Shahrukh Khan’s long-awaited comeback film. Meanwhile, the Pathaan trailer’s release date was recently announced. The trailer will be released on January 10th, while the film will be released on January 25th. This film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Aditya Chopra’s spy universe also includes the Tiger and War franchises, as evidenced by Pathaan’s trailer. YRF will reveal their spy universe logo, which will include Tiger 3 and all future films.

According to a trade source, “Aditya Chopra has been clinically working for years now to make YRF’s spy universe the biggest franchise in the history of Indian cinema. To name a few, the spy universe has featured the biggest and best actors in Indian cinema history, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. With each new film like Pathaan, Tiger, and War, the franchise will only grow larger and better.”

The source added, “Aditya Chopra now wants to mark these films as a part of YRF’s spy universe in the public consciousness, and thus, the move to brand them in the form of a new logo that says Pathaan is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. This new logo will be present in Pathaan’s trailer and then keep appearing in the Tiger and War series of films. “No other franchise has been staged on this scale, nor has it had such a global impact on box office and audiences.”

Further, the source added, “With this spy universe, YRF as a studio now owns two of the biggest franchises in Indian cinema history, including the Dhoom series. Aditya Chopra is also the creator of the most successful cop franchise, Mardaani. Coincidentally, the YRF spy universe logo was introduced in 2012, ten years after the release of the blockbuster “Ek Tha Tiger.”

The insider said, “This film was the first in the world of spies and paved the way for Aditya to dream big in this universe. So YRF, slowly but quietly, has created a franchise that has the potential to unite all of the country’s top stars.