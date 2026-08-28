YouTubers get legal notices over negative reviews of Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Another controversy has emerged around Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, as YouTubers claim to have received legal notices for negatively reviewing the film.

As per reports, Suraj Kumar, a YouTuber, posted a screenshot of a legal notice sent to him on social media. The legal notice from Aiplex Software Private Limited was issued on behalf of KVN-Monster Mind Creations LLP, which is the producer and copyright owner of the film.

The letter refers to a review of Toxic which Suraj uploaded online on the day the film was released. Suraj tweeted the screenshot and a message: “Thank You Team #Toxic For the Legal Notice on My Review.”

Thank You Team #Toxic For the Legal Notice on My Review pic.twitter.com/5aGCl6VOkv — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) August 27, 2026

A Tamil YouTuber Prashanth Rangaswamy also mentioned receiving a similar legal notice regarding his review. Similar claim was made by an X influencer a few days prior.

Advertisement

Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review . I thought he is all macho in real life as well . Looks like he is just another rich and influential person ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 27, 2026

The notices arrived just a few days after the producers of the film obtained an interim injunction against the publishing/circulation of articles of alleged false or defamatory statements about Toxic, from a court in Bengaluru.

The temporary interim order given by the court on August 22 will remain till the next date of hearing, which is on September 28.

The interim order does not hold that every negative review is of a defamatory nature while the Legal Notices are the messages on behalf of the producers.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, and starring Yash, was released in theatres on August 26. The film is receiving mixed reviews.