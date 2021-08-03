CarryMinati overcame lockdown anxiety while shooting for film ‘Mayday’

By IANS
CarryMinati overcame lockdown anxiety
New Delhi: YouTuber CarryMinati overcame lockdown anxiety while shooting for his debut film ‘Mayday’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Ajey Nagar, 22, who runs his YouTube channel with the name of ‘CarryMinati’, faced a creative roadblock during the pandemic and couldn’t create content for his YouTube channel for the longest time.

He said: “Isolation and the pandemic somewhere affected me at a very subconscious level and there were days I felt creatively challenged. However, the film shoot was a gamechanger in the midst of it all. It was very therapeutic and gave me perspective I was seeking creatively”.

Ajey marked his foray in the music score of a Bollywood film with Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Big Bull’. He was also featured in Salim-Sulaiman’s soundtrack ‘Date Karle’.

He has rap singles like ‘Vardaan’, ‘Yalgaar’, ‘Zindagi’, ‘Trigger’, ‘Warrior’, and ‘Bye Pewdiepie’ to his credit.

