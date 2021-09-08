YouTuber CarryMinati faces legal trouble for making derogatory remarks against women

One of India’s biggest YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati, is facing charges for posting objectionable content and using sexually coloured remarks against women in his roast videos.

A Delhi-based lawyer, Gaurav Gulati, has filled an FIR against the young star. The complaint is registered under sections 354, 509, 293, and 3/6/7, pertaining to the “indecent representation of women.”

As per the reports, the lawyer accused the YouTuber for making sexually remarkable comments on women, publishing objectionable content on his, roasting and representing women in an indecent manner, and publishing obscene language and gestures regarding women on his YouTube channel.

Carry Minati sits on more than 30 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The 20-year-old content maker, started his career with game commentary videos and later went on to creating roast videos, which made him popular among the youth. Soon he will also be seen making his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s film Mayday.