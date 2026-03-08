YouTuber Anurag Dobhal crashes car during livestream on Delhi-Meerut expressway, admitted to ICU

Advertisement

Ghaziabad: Popular motovlogger and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, widely known online as UK07 Rider, has been hospitalised after crashing his SUV during an Instagram livestream on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The incident occurred near the Masuri area of Ghaziabad, where Dobhal was driving a Toyota Fortuner at speeds of around 140-150 km/h while broadcasting live on Instagram. More than 80,000 viewers were reportedly watching the livestream at the time of the crash.

During the livestream, Dobhal appeared visibly distressed and emotional. He reportedly told viewers he was going for a “final drive” and spoke about feeling lonely and having no one left to call.

At one point, he addressed his mother and said he hoped to receive love in his next life. Moments later, he accelerated the vehicle before crashing into a highway divider, after which the livestream abruptly ended.

Following the accident, Dobhal was rushed to a hospital in Meerut, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Doctors confirmed that he sustained injuries but was under medical observation.

His manager later issued a statement confirming that the YouTuber was receiving treatment and urged fans to rely only on official updates regarding his condition.

Advertisement

The crash came days after Dobhal posted messages on social media claiming he had been facing mental harassment and family conflicts. He also shared what he described as a “last video”, in which he alleged personal struggles and tensions within his family.

However, his brother reportedly disputed those allegations and called the claims “one-sided.”

The incident has sparked widespread concern among fans and renewed discussions about mental health awareness and the dangers of high-speed driving during social media livestreams.

Watch video here:

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider allegedly tried to take his own life by overspeeding his Toyota Fortuner and driving it off a flyover. pic.twitter.com/bfY2EhiWUs — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) March 7, 2026