Venom: Let There Be Carnage- Second official trailer left Marvel fans intrigued.

Bhubaneswar: Sony Pictures Entertainment released the second trailer of their most awaited film “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” on Monday and it was all about Tom Hardy vs. Woody Harrelson. The film once again stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has an alien symbiote living within him. Together, they are Venom.

In the first part ‘Venom’ released in 2018, Harrelson played the serial killer Cletus Kasady in the post-credits scene; he can yet again be seen in this part of the film but in a main role. In the new movie Harrelson can be seen transforming into Carnage, a villain known as Venom’s chief antagonist in the comics. The trailer hints that Cletus gets his mutation by chomping on Eddie’s hand and tasting his symbiote-infused blood, of course there’s more to the story.

The part for Kasady’s girlfriend Shriek as per the comics can be seen played by the beautiful and talented actress Naomie Harris. Although the trailer reveals only a glimpse of her, viewers are excited to see her perform the famous comic character with a sonic-scream power.

Venom started as a Spiderman villain in the comics and the symbiote first appeared as Spidey’s stylish black costume. The previous trailer suggested deeper links to elements from Spidey comics, and the season finale of a recent MCU TV series opens the door for a crossover.

The movie is directed by Andy Serkis and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. This Columbia Pictures film, in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures, also stars Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie. Whereas the original Venom was directed by Ruben Fleischer and resulted in a smashing hit with an earning of USD 856 million globally. It is one of multiple movies set in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is due to release in theaters on September 24.

Marvel fans all over the globe are excited for the movie as the trailer has set higher expectations among the viewers. Many marvel twitter fans can be seen sharing the trailer video tagging there friends to watch the movie together. “Ok this film looks like it’s going to be a fun film and my boy #Carnage looks amazing can’t wait to see what @andyserkis has in store when it comes out next month can not wait to see #Venom,” read a tweet.

Meanwhile, some fans also showed there disappointment with the trailer. Tweets like, “Cool… but not the trailer we wanted released this week,” and “It’s International Spiderman Day not Venom Day,” can also read in the comments.

Watch the trailer here: