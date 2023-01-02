Yeh Hai Mohabbatein child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan buys her own house at 15

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan recently purchased a lavish house in Mumbai. She is only 15 year old.

ruhaanika dhawan
Image credit- Instagram/Ruhaanika Dhawan

Tv actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, who raised to fame as a child actress in Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently purchased a lavish house in Mumbai. She is only 15 year old. ‘Little Ruhi’ took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of her new residence. This is indeed a big achievement considering her age.

While sharing the pics Ruhaanika wrote, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!!’

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad)

She further goes on to expressing her gratitude to her parents, especially her mother saved the actress’ hard-earned money and doubled it. She also expressed her feelings towards her such a big success and that she was able to fulfil one of her dreams in a very young age.

