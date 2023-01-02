Yeh Hai Mohabbatein child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan buys her own house at 15
Tv actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, who raised to fame as a child actress in Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently purchased a lavish house in Mumbai. She is only 15 year old. ‘Little Ruhi’ took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of her new residence. This is indeed a big achievement considering her age.
While sharing the pics Ruhaanika wrote, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!!’
She further goes on to expressing her gratitude to her parents, especially her mother saved the actress’ hard-earned money and doubled it. She also expressed her feelings towards her such a big success and that she was able to fulfil one of her dreams in a very young age.