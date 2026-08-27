Yash’s ‘Toxic’ faces backlash after BookMyShow ratings disappear

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Mumbai: While Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ appears to be off to a flying start at the box office, reportedly surpassing Rs 100 crore on the opening day, there are certain questions being raised online, with regards to its rating appearing as not shown on BookMyShow.

As per reports, the Geetu Mohandas directorial ‘Toxic,’ has garnered mixed responses from the audience, and quite a number of fans have given their unfavourable review for the movie, through social media.

In the midst of the same, several posts surfaced on the microblogging site X that indicated that movie ratings for the film, Toxic, were seemingly disappearing from the popular movie-booking website, BookMyShow.

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One user questioned the rationale behind disabling and wrote “They removed the ratings @bookmyshow have some shame…”, citing that at the pre-view ratings the film had received a rating of 5.5 out of 10 prior to the alleged action.

Moreover, some of the users linked the move to the movie makers, producers and actor Yash’s PR.

The film features Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D’Silva and Sudev Nair are among others. KVN Productions along with Monster Mind Creations are producing the film.