Yash’s starred movie “Toxic” plot leaked, experience the gangster vibes

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor Yash starred much-anticipated movie, ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups,’ which is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is all set to release this month. Makers have already revealed the characters in the movie with posters and teasers. So we can say that the gangster drama movie has been revealed online.

Let us know about the plot of “Toxic”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups movie story has already been revealed on the website of its UAE distributor, Phars Film. The movie explores themes of loyalty, power, and betrayal, with a significant focus on action and a “fairy tale” style narrative. The story era is set in the 1940s and 50s in the state of Goa. In the coastal paradise is a powerful drug cartel that pulls all the strings that are behind a façade of the sun kissed beaches and vibrant culture.

Where can you watch “Toxic”

The movie is shot in Kannada-English, which caters to the global audience. The film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. This film is considered to be Yas’s 19th film after his blockbuster series of KGF.

The film is all set to release on March 19 which will clash with ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge.’