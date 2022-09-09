Yashoda Teaser: Samantha plays pregnant woman fighting against something in the suspense thriller Ahead of the film release, the makers of Yashoda released its teaser. In the film, Samantha plays a pregnant woman struggling to survive.

‘Yashoda’ is one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s most anticipated movies of the year. After the posters and short videos of the film surfaced online, fans have been eagerly waiting for its trailer. Amid the excitement, the makers of the flick launched its first official teaser on Friday.

In the movie, Samantha plays the role of a pregnant woman forced to break medical norms in order to save herself and her child. The suspense thriller builds up curiosity among the viewers.

The teaser begins with a doctor congratulating Samantha for being pregnant and advising her on the dos and don’t she needs to take care of in order to have a healthy baby. However, the video further shows that the actress had to break the norms and fight against something or someone in order to survive.

In Yashoda, Samantha promises yet another top-notch performance of her career and fans are eager to watch.

Taking to her Twitter, the actress shared the link to the teaser along with the caption, “Strength, willpower & adrenaline!”

Helmed by duo Hari and Harish, the film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. Apart from Samantha, the film also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles.

With Yashoda, Samantha will be making her first appearance in Hindi theaters. Although the release date of the film is yet to be announced, it is informed that it will hit the theatres in 5 Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.