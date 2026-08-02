Yash unveils new toxic poster, trailer on August 8

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Mumbai: Ahead of the trailer release on August 8, actor Yash unveiled the stunning new poster of his action drama ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’.

“The countdown has begun,” he wrote on social media while sharing the poster.

In the new poster that was recently unveiled, Yash is seen posing in the rain with a machine gun and a cigar in his mouth as he once again sported his intense gangster avatar.

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Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie is one of the most awaited flicks of this year.

‘Toxic’ features an ensemble of stars including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth with Yash.

Worldwide theatrical release of the film has been scheduled for August 26, as the release of the trailer marks the inception of its final promotional stage.