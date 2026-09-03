Yash starrer film ‘Toxic’ struggling to gain momentum in box office ahead of ‘Mirzapur The Movie’

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Mumbai: The recently released Yash-starrer film ‘Toxic’ is having a tough time at the box office. Entering its second week in theaters, the film is yet to gain major momentum at the box office, with ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ also nearing its release.

As per reports, the Geetu Mohandas directed film garnered Rs 5.10 Cr net collection in India across 12,432 shows on its 8th day. This brought the total Indian net collection for the film to Rs 234.70 Cr and Indian gross collection to Rs 280.25 Cr.

However, ‘Toxic’ failed to witness any major improvement in its box office earnings. While there was no significant improvement in the collection, the film has also registered a mere Rs 1 Cr from International box office that took the worldwide gross collection of the film to Rs 322 Cr.

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The film’s sluggish box office performance ahead of the release of’ Mirzapur: The Movie’, will not at all contribute positively for the film in the coming few days and the collection in the coming few days will play a very crucial role for its fate.

Toxic also marks as Yash’s production debut and a comeback for him with a cameo appearance as a drug peddler named “King”.