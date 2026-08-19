Yash says toxic is not for children, calls it an adults’ film

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Mumbai: Actor Yash had previously explained that his next film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will not be made for children’s and added that it will be made only for grown ups.

Talking about the raunchy sequence in the film Yash had state that it is responsibility of an adult knows what they need to see, and they also know what is to be extracted out of the story.

This statement comes after the trailer of the film was in the news for action, violence and intimate scenes.

Yash stated that ‘Toxic’ is not about the usual fairy tale you can tell a child and the movie delves into some grown up and dark themes.

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Geetu Mohandas is directing the film which features Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

It has become the subject of some chat about the dark look and violent theme of the movie. The title itself has ‘fairy tale for grown-ups’ added below the name.

Also, the film had been awarded an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a censor certificate in India specifically given for the exhibition of a film to audiences that are at or above 18.