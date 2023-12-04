Yash drops poster to announce official title of ‘Yash 19’ on Dec 8

Mumbai: ‘KGF’ star Yash on Monday shared that he is all set to announce the title of his upcoming film which is currently reffered as ‘Yash 19’.

The actor will be unveiling the official title of his upcoming project, currently referred to as ‘Yash 19’.

Taking to social media, Yash along with the production house, KVN Productions, in a collaborative post informed his followers that he will be announcing the official title of the film on December 8, 2023, at 9:55 a.m.

Yash also shared an intriguing poster, where a big question mark can be seen. Below it “Title announcement 8 December 9:55 AM” is written.

He captioned the post: “It’s time… 8th December, 9:55 a.m. Stay tuned to @kvn.productions #Yash19.”

Yash made his film debut in 2007 with ‘Jambada Hudugi’. He was then seen in films such as Moggina Manasu, Rocky, Googly, Raja Huli, Gajakesar, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Masterpiece

Later, he starred in K.G.F: Chapter 1, which became the highest-grossing Kannada film. He won further praise for his performance in the sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2, which currently ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film.